Hit and run leaves one dead in DC

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash that took place late Friday night in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said the man has been identified as James Turner, 51, of Southeast.

Police said that at around 10:20 p.m. Friday, a white commercial van traveling northbound in the 900 block Southern Avenue, S.E., struck a man sitting on the roadway. The vehicle then fled the scene.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, according to police, but life-saving efforts failed and the victim was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run should call police at (202) 727-9099, or text a tip to the Department’s tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information about the incident that leads to an arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.