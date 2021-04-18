Firefighters respond to building fire in DC’s U Street corridor

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that engulfed a two-story storefront in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS said firefighters responded to the 1000-block of U Street just before 2 a.m.

Video and Stills showing conditions encountered upon arrival by #DCsBravest at U St fire. pic.twitter.com/NBFCWPlKTR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 18, 2021

It said the fire was brought under control and prevented from spreading to other nearby businesses.

No one was in the building when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

