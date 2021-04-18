CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Firefighters respond to building fire in DC’s U Street corridor

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

April 18, 2021, 3:12 PM

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that engulfed a two-story storefront in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS said firefighters responded to the 1000-block of U Street just before 2 a.m.

It said the fire was brought under control and prevented from spreading to other nearby businesses.

No one was in the building when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

A map of the area is below.

