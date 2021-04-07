CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » DC releases causes of…

DC releases causes of death for 4 people in Capitol attack

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 7, 2021, 7:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.’s medical examiner has released the cause and manner of death in four of the five deaths related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Five people died in connection to the rioting that ensued when supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory.

The office of Chief Medical Examiner Francisco Diaz on Wednesday released the information in all the deaths but that of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick; that result is still pending, the office said.

Ashli Babbitt, 35, of San Diego, died of a gunshot wound to the left shoulder; the office called it a homicide, which they define as when “death results from the intentional harm of one person by another, including actions of grossly reckless behavior.” She was shot by an unidentified police officer as she was trying to climb through the broken window of a barricaded doorway in the Capitol.

Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama, and Benjamin Philips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, died of hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; the office ruled their deaths as natural, which they define as “when a disease alone causes death. If death is hastened by an injury, the manner of death is not considered natural.”

Roseanne Boyland, 34, died of an amphetamine overdose; the office ruled her death as accidental, which they defined as “when there is no evidence of intent; an unintentional, sudden, and unexpected death.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

VA vows to pause EHR rollout at future sites until strategic review is complete

Inglis, Easterly tapped for cyber leadership roles at White House, CISA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up