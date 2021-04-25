DC police seek public’s help to locate murder suspect

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for murder in the March 31 shooting death of a 28-year-old woman.

D.C. police said they are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for murder in the March 31 shooting death of Keosha Ferguson, 28, of Southeast.

An arrest warrant from D.C. Superior Court was issued for Tarik Turner, 25, of Southeast, D.C., who was charged in Ferguson’s death with second-degree murder while armed.

Turner was described as “one of the suspects” in a shooting spree that left 25-year-old George Evans III dead from gunshot wounds too, along with three other shooting victims who survived.

On Wednesday, March 31, at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast, in the area of the Park Vista Apartments, near Malcolm X Elementary School.

Two women and two men were found in a parking lot and transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to hospitals for treatments.

Police said they learned of an additional fifth victim who was already being treated at a hospital.

Despite all lifesaving efforts, Ferguson and Evans died. The three remaining victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Acting Police Chief Robert Contee said at the time there appeared to be some familiarity between the victims and the shooter or shooters, and that the shooting occurred as a result of “some type of dispute.”

He called the incident “senseless gun violence.”

A photo of Turner is below.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.