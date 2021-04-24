Couple arrested for assaulting DC officers during Capitol riot

A Texas couple has been arrested and charged with assaulting two DC police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Mark Middleton, 52, and Jalise Middleton, 51, both of Forestburg, Texas, were arrested Wednesday and made their initial appearance in a Texas court on Thursday, according to a news release.

Both are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; obstruction of Congress as well as law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct, as well as engaging in physical violence, in a restricted building or grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to court documents and body-worn camera footage, Mark Middleton can be heard yelling an expletive as he continued pushing against a barricade as officers repeatedly ordered him and others to get back.

The footage also shows the couple grappling with, and striking, two D.C. officers who were attempting to hold a barricade along with the other officers as various flags are jabbed toward the officers’ faces.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Anyone with information about the case can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.