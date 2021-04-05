CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | DC to loosen restrictions May 1 | Some Va. counties offer 1c essential workers vaccines | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
5 charged with assaulting DC police officers in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 5, 2021, 6:34 PM

Five more men have been charged with assaulting police officers in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a statement Monday that a superseding indictment had been unsealed, revealing the charges against the five men.

Jack Wade Whitton, 30, of Locust Grove, Georgia; Jeffrey Sabol of Kittredge, Colorado; and Peter Francis Stager of Conway, Arkansas, are accused of assaulting a D.C. police officer with a baton, a flag, a pole and a crutch. Whitton was arrested Thursday.

Whitton and Sabol are also accused of attacking a different D.C. police officer, along with Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky.

Michael John Lopatic Sr. of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is accused of attacking a third D.C. officer.

The Capitol was attacked Jan. 6 by a group of supporters of then-President Donald Trump in an attempt to halt the certification of the Electoral College vote that affirmed Joe Biden won the presidency. Five people died in the incident, including a Capitol Police officer; the certification was delayed a few hours.

