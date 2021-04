One man is dead, and another was hurt in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

One man is dead, and another was hurt in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. on 37th Place near D Street in the Fort Dupont neighborhood.

D.C. police said one man died at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital for gunshot wound treatment.

No arrests were made.

Police are investigating what caused the shooting.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place: