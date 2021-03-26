Two teenagers charged with carjacking in Northeast DC

Police in D.C. have arrested two teenagers on a charge of carjacking.

An Upper Marlboro, Maryland, man told police he was sitting in his vehicle Thursday in the area of 42nd Street Northeast around 8:50 p.m. when a group of five people approached. The man told investigators that two people in the group began punching him through the driver-side window.

He told investigators a third person pulled out a knife, got into the driver’s seat of the car and drove off with a second suspect. The others in the group left on foot, a news release said.

Once police arrived at the scene, they began searching for the car and it was found on B Street Southeast. After a brief pursuit on foot, police said they arrested two teenage boys, 13 and 14 years old. Both are charged with carjacking.

The search continues for other suspects in the case.

This is the second carjacking involving teenagers in D.C. this week.

On Tuesday, a 66-year-old Springfield, Virginia, man died in a crash near Nationals Park. Police believe the crash occurred after victim Mohammed Anwar was shocked by a stun gun by two teenage girls who were trying to steal his car.