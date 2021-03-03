Police: Man dies after falling from roof attempting to evade arrest in DC

A man died while trying to evade arrest in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at an apartment building on Porter Street.

D.C. police said they responded to reports of a burglary. When they arrived, they learned the suspect reportedly entered two residences in the building and sexually assaulted a woman in one of them.

The suspect tried to evade arrest by going to the roof of the building and hanging over the ledge.

He then fell from the building and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation.