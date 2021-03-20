CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
No White House Easter Egg Roll for second straight year due to pandemic

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

March 20, 2021, 10:02 AM

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for first lady Jill Biden tweeted that the White House will mark the holiday by sending out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals in the coming days.

The White House Historical Association said it will host some online Easter Egg Roll activities.

The souvenir wooden eggs that are usually given to children at the event are also on sale online.

One of the eggs features the Biden family dogs Champ and Major.

The first White House Egg roll was held in 1878 with President Rutherford B. Hayes, and it has become an Easter tradition every year since. But plans for last year’s event on the South Lawn were squashed by COVID-19 as well.

Click here for WTOP’s brief history of canceled White House Egg Rolls.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

