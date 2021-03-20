No White House Easter Egg Roll for second straight year due to pandemic

The first White House Egg roll was held in 1878 with President Rutherford B. Hayes, and it has become an Easter tradition every year since. But plans for last year's event on the South Lawn were squashed by COVID-19 as well.

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for first lady Jill Biden tweeted that the White House will mark the holiday by sending out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals in the coming days.

Due to COVID-19 this year, unfortunately the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House will not take place. The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022. (1/2) — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) March 19, 2021

The White House Historical Association said it will host some online Easter Egg Roll activities.

The souvenir wooden eggs that are usually given to children at the event are also on sale online.

One of the eggs features the Biden family dogs Champ and Major.

The first White House Egg roll was held in 1878 with President Rutherford B. Hayes, and it has become an Easter tradition every year since. But plans for last year’s event on the South Lawn were squashed by COVID-19 as well.

Click here for WTOP’s brief history of canceled White House Egg Rolls.