Maryland man shot to death in Northwest DC

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 14, 2021, 3:53 PM

A man died after being shot multiple times in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.

D.C. police said that they found Nicolas Hawkins, 29, of Greenbelt, Maryland, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in the 600 block of O Street, Northwest around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Hawkins was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but ultimately died from his injuries, according to police.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 award for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for any homicide in the District.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 202-727-9099, or reach out anonymously to the department’s tip line by texting information to 50411.

Below is a scene where the shooting took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

