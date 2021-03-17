CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested with gun…

Man arrested with gun outside vice president’s residence

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 17, 2021, 5:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police and the Secret Service on Wednesday detained a man from Texas on charges he was carrying a rifle and ammunition outside the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Police said in a statement that they arrested Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio, about 12:15 p.m. after he had been detained by the Secret Service on the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, the site of the Naval Observatory, where the vice president’s residence is located.

He has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Police said a rifle and ammunition were recovered from Murray’s vehicle.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, had been living at Blair House while the vice president’s residence was undergoing some renovations. It’s not known whether they’ve moved in to the Naval Observatory yet.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army upgrading networks in hopes of creating a super weapons system in the future

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Urgent attention needed to refocus OPM as federal workforce leader, NAPA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up