Man arrested with gun outside vice president’s residence

D.C. police and the Secret Service on Wednesday detained a man from Texas on charges he was carrying a rifle and ammunition outside the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Police said in a statement that they arrested Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio, about 12:15 p.m. after he had been detained by the Secret Service on the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, the site of the Naval Observatory, where the vice president’s residence is located.

He has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Police said a rifle and ammunition were recovered from Murray’s vehicle.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, had been living at Blair House while the vice president’s residence was undergoing some renovations. It’s not known whether they’ve moved in to the Naval Observatory yet.