CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Former DC public high…

Former DC public high school teacher charged with child sex abuse

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

March 27, 2021, 11:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former D.C. public high school teacher was charged with 1st degree child sex abuse of a 15-year-old at Duke Ellington School of the Arts between 2014 and 2019.

WTOP News partner NBC 4 Washington reported that Mark Walker, 39, of Northeast, was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in grooming and sexually abusing the teenager, according to an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court that was acquired by NBC 4.

The principal of Duke Ellington sent a letter to the school community on Friday after Walker’s arrest, according to NBC 4, stating the teacher was no longer an employee. He left the school in 2019 where he previously taught visual arts for a time.

“I know news such as this can raise concerns, but I want to reiterate that the safety and well-being of our students, both in school and virtually, remains the top priority at Duke Ellington,” Sandi Logan, the school principal, said in the letter, per NBC 4.

At least five other people complained about Walker’s alleged inappropriate sexual behavior, but no charges resulted from those accusations, the affidavit stated.

Duke Ellington issued a statement in 2020 when complaints about Walker first arose.

Several other accusers have come forward since Walker’s arrest, NBC reported.

D.C. Police are asking anyone with information about to come forward.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DeJoy says USPS to run out of cash in late 2022 without 10-year reform plan

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up