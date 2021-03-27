Former DC public high school teacher charged with child sex abuse

A former D.C. public high school teacher was charged with 1st degree child sex abuse of a 15-year-old at Duke Ellington School of the Arts between 2014 and 2019.

WTOP News partner NBC 4 Washington reported that Mark Walker, 39, of Northeast, was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in grooming and sexually abusing the teenager, according to an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court that was acquired by NBC 4.

The principal of Duke Ellington sent a letter to the school community on Friday after Walker’s arrest, according to NBC 4, stating the teacher was no longer an employee. He left the school in 2019 where he previously taught visual arts for a time.

“I know news such as this can raise concerns, but I want to reiterate that the safety and well-being of our students, both in school and virtually, remains the top priority at Duke Ellington,” Sandi Logan, the school principal, said in the letter, per NBC 4.

At least five other people complained about Walker’s alleged inappropriate sexual behavior, but no charges resulted from those accusations, the affidavit stated.

Duke Ellington issued a statement in 2020 when complaints about Walker first arose.

A note about allegations of inappropriate behavior. pic.twitter.com/WWIh3l0hLV — Duke Ellington School of the Arts (@DukeEllingtonDC) June 26, 2020

Several other accusers have come forward since Walker’s arrest, NBC reported.

D.C. Police are asking anyone with information about to come forward.