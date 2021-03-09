CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. Senate leader on vaccine schedule, supply | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Defense officials say Pentagon…

Defense officials say Pentagon to approve extension of National Guard deployment at U.S. Capitol

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 12:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials say Pentagon to approve extension of National Guard deployment at U.S. Capitol.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up