WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials say Pentagon to approve extension of National Guard deployment at U.S. Capitol.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 9, 2021, 12:40 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials say Pentagon to approve extension of National Guard deployment at U.S. Capitol.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.