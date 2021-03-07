CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC vaccinates about 2,500 people at convention center during high-capacity site’s debut

Scott Gelman

March 7, 2021, 12:19 AM

D.C. opened its first high-capacity vaccination site Saturday, with about 2,500 eligible D.C. residents receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, George Washington University said.

Students, staff and physicians from GW helped administer the vaccines at the Washington Convention Center, the university said in an Instagram post.

The site’s debut went smoothly, with some residents telling WTOP news partner NBC Washington that the process involved very little waiting around.

“It was a model process,” one woman told NBC Washington. “It was easy, it was wide open. It felt very safe and very professional. I’m really grateful to everyone involved.”

WTOP has also contacted D.C. Health for its takeaways from the site’s opening day.

As it continues to vaccinate eligible D.C. residents, the city also has plans to open a high-capacity vaccination site at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast D.C. next weekend. That site will be supported by Georgetown University, according to a news release.

Georgetown said the site will allow 1,500 people to be vaccinated over the course of the weekend.

The Providence Health System will be responsible for operating the third high-capacity vaccination site, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a news conference Thursday.

Bowser said the three high-capacity sites will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

None of the three sites accept walk-ups, and appointments must be made using the city’s online portal or through the call center.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

