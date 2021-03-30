COVID-19 outbreak shuts down DC’s parking enforcement facility

A COVID-19 outbreak is forcing the D.C. Department of Public Works to shut down its parking enforcement facility Wednesday.

In statement to WTOP, the department said out of “an abundance of caution,” the facility will be shut down for a deep cleaning of the entire building due to four confirmed employee COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

The statement also said employees at the location who were deemed to have been in close contact have been notified, and that no public exposure resulted from the cases.

Employees at the facility have been told the building will be closed, and those who can work remotely will do so.

The closure does not mean no parking tickets will be written in D.C. Wednesday, but no additional information was provided.

Recently, the city began writing parking tickets again for illegally parking in school zones, and other types of violations, such as like blocking bike lanes, crosswalks and fire hydrants.

Tickets are still not being given out for expired meters, emergency zone no parking violations, or for expired plates or inspections.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.