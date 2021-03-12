CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Construction contract awarded for new St. Elizabeths Hospital in DC

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 12, 2021, 3:01 PM

Editor’s Note: This report has been corrected to clarify the relationship between UHS and the new St. Elizabeths Hospital.

D.C. and the hospital company United Health Services (UHS) on Friday announced the awarding of a construction contract for a new hospital run by UHS at St. Elizabeths East.

The team of Turner Construction Company and MCN Build will handle the construction of the $375 million hospital, the District and UHS said in a statement.

“We remain committed to building a health care system that meets the needs of all residents, attacks health disparities, and makes us more resilient for the challenges that lie ahead,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “With this announcement, we are one step closer to transforming our health care system and delivering a state-of-the-art hospital in Ward 8.”

UHS said in the statement that the team “will invest at least 35% with local CBEs, meet the District’s First Source Requirements, and construct the hospital using a Project Labor Agreement.” The project will create about 2,000 jobs, they said.

Planning for the hospital can now begin, UHS and the District said in the statement. They added that the hospital is still on target to open in late 2024.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Washington, DC News

