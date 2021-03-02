Children’s National shuttle strikes, kills bicyclist in DC

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a Children’s National Hospital shuttle bus on Monday, the D.C. police said.

A police spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the shuttle hit the bicyclist just after 11 a.m. Monday on Michigan Avenue Northeast, near 10th Street and just over a mile away from the hospital.

Police have not identified the cyclist.

A spokesperson from Children’s National Hospital said the shuttle was empty except for the driver, and added that the hospital is “very saddened” by the incident and will assist police with the investigation.