Bowser celebrates 16th Street bus lane project; kicks off paving season for DC

Construction on the 16th Street NW bus project is underway, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated at the site Wednesday, in addition to marking the start of paving season in the District.

Officials say the new bus lane will make the transit experience “better and more efficient for the thousands of passengers, motorists and cyclists who travel through the corridor each day.”

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

Bowser called it a “game-changer.”

“The 16th Street bus lane is going to be a game-changer for everyone who travels this corridor,” she said. “Throughout this yearlong public health emergency, many of our agencies have been quietly working behind the scenes to keep D.C. moving forward and to deliver high-quality services to our community. We are proud to highlight that work and to draw attention to the many ways residents in all eight wards can support their efforts.”

The mayor and The District Department of Transportation also kicked off the start of paving season, which aims to bring D.C. streets up to snuff.

Officials said they plan to pave more than 85 miles of roadway and repair 109 alleys and 369 blocks of sidewalks across all eight wards.

“Keeping our infrastructure in a state of good repair is critical to all the other work that we do as a department to keep the traveling public safe,” said Interim DDOT Director Everett Lott. “This paving season, we look forward to continuing to build on the great progress we have made during the Bowser Administration.”

In addition, Bowser’s 2021 spring cleanup starts Saturday.

More than 75 events across all eight wards, with more than 1,000 residents working together to clean more than 1,200 blocks, are planned.