Remains found in DC’s Fort Dupont Park belong to missing man

Skeletal remains found in D.C.'s Fort Dupont Park earlier this month have been identified to be a man whom police said was missing since last July.

Skeletal remains found in D.C.’s Fort Dupont Park in early February have been identified as a man whom police said was missing since last July.

The remains belong to Southeast D.C. resident Keith Johnson, 44, police said Saturday. He was found on Feb. 4 after human skeletal remains were reported in Fort Dupont Park.

Police said they transported Johnson’s remains to the chief medical examiner, whose examination concluded that Johnson died of a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.

Johnson was last seen in the 1800 block of Tobias Drive Southeast on July 13, 2020, at about 8 a.m. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Johnson’s car was located on the 3700 block of D Street SE on July 16 with a “significant amount of blood” in the back of the car, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 202-726-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and convection.

A map of the area where Keith Johnson’s remains were found is below.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.