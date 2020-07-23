DC police search for 2 people in ‘suspicious’ disappearances

Police are searching for a man and a woman in D.C. who went missing under suspicious circumstances. They say the cases are unrelated.

Keith Johnson, 43, was last seen in the 1800 block of Tobias Drive Southeast on July 13 at about 8 a.m., said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.

He said that they located Johnson’s car in the 3700 block of D Street Southeast on July 16 with a “significant amount of blood” in the back of the car and in the front passenger seat.

Newsham said that detectives are working to determine whether the blood was Johnson’s.

“We’re fearful that he may have been injured,” Newsham said.

He added that Johnson’s wallet was found in the car and that there has not been any activity in his bank accounts since he was reported missing.

Officers are searching Anacostia Park for any signs of Johnson.

Police are also searching for Olga Ooro, 34, who was last seen in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. On the evening of July 16, Ooro had just returned home from dinner with a boyfriend, and with her young son, believed to be around 7 years old.

Newsham said that Ooro’s son was found wandering the halls two days later and he told people in the building that he hadn’t seen his mom since July 16.

The police chief said that they have reviewed surveillance footage from the building and found that the last person Ooro was with was her boyfriend.

“Her family said that this type of behavior is completely out of the ordinary and that she would never leave her son like that,” Newsham said.

He said that Ooro’s boyfriend is cooperating with police and that there is a history of domestic violence in this case.

The father of the child has custody of Ooro’s son, Newsham said.

Anyone with information about either cases can call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or text at 50411.