Firefighter injured in Northeast DC fire

A firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

A firefighter was injured in a fire Saturday morning in Northwest D.C.

The fire happened near the 3400 hundred block of 11th Street near Park Road NW.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the call came in around 7:15 a.m. and firefighters saw a considerable amount of smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

The flames were mostly on the first floor in the mixed occupancy building with some extension to the second floor.

Working Fire 3400 block 11th St NW. Fire 1st floor 2 story mixed occupancy building with some extension 2nd floor. #DCsBravest have fire knocked down & checking for extension. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/FKW1Ls3mlt — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 20, 2021

The fire was under control as of 9 a.m. and an air unit was on the scene exchanging “breathing air bottles” so firefighters could be prepared for the next response, fire officials said.

Update Working 3400 block 11th St NW. All visible fire extinguished. Checking for any remaining hotspots. No injuries reported. No apparent displacements. pic.twitter.com/3VyFxYaFCa — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 20, 2021

Investigators were on the scene of the fire trying to determine the cause.

Update Working Fire 3400 block 11th St NW. #DCsBravest have placed fire under control. Air Unit on scene exchanging breathing air bottles so units are ready for next response. This is already 3rd working structure incident today for #DCsBravest. Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/JQOeOomcEu — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 20, 2021

This was the third incident D.C. firefighters responded to Saturday morning. One of the other two involved an early morning fire in a two-story apartment building in Southeast D.C. that displaced some residents.

A map of the area is below.