Firefighter injured in Northeast DC fire

Eden Harris

February 20, 2021, 10:51 AM

A firefighter was injured in a fire Saturday morning in Northwest D.C.

The fire happened near the 3400 hundred block of 11th Street near Park Road NW.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the call came in around 7:15 a.m. and firefighters saw a considerable amount of smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

The flames were mostly on the first floor in the mixed occupancy building with some extension to the second floor.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The fire was under control as of 9 a.m. and an air unit was on the scene exchanging “breathing air bottles” so firefighters could be prepared for the next response, fire officials said.

Investigators were on the scene of the fire trying to determine the cause.

This was the third incident D.C. firefighters responded to Saturday morning. One of the other two involved an early morning fire in a two-story apartment building in Southeast D.C. that displaced some residents.

A map of the area is below.

