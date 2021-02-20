CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
DC residents displaced following apartment fire

February 20, 2021, 8:37 AM

An early morning fire in a two-story apartment building in Southeast D.C. has displaced some residents.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Saturday from the 2800 block of 28th Street in Southeast, near Naylor Road.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials said 11 residents were sheltering in EMS units while firefighters extinguished a fire in an apartment located on the first floor of the building.

