DC residents displaced following apartment fire

An early morning fire in a two-story apartment building in Southeast D.C. has displaced some residents.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Saturday from the 2800 block of 28th Street in Southeast, near Naylor Road.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials said 11 residents were sheltering in EMS units while firefighters extinguished a fire in an apartment located on the first floor of the building.

Update Working Fire 2800 block 28th St SE. #DCsBravest have extinguished a fire in 1st floor apartment of 2 story occupied apartment building. There are no known injuries & we are sheltering 11 people in EMS units. Working to determine the number of displacements. pic.twitter.com/kxpoJuwfMM — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 20, 2021

Update Working Fire 2800 block 28th St SE. #DCsBravest Fire Investigators on scene working to determine cause. Occupants of fire apartment left the scene so we have no displacements at this time. All other residents have returned to their units. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 20, 2021

