DC introduces chart describing each school’s reopening plans

Abigail Constantino

February 11, 2021, 10:34 PM

D.C. has released a chart that shares an overview of each school’s reopening plans for Term 3, which began earlier this month.

The individualized plans were the results of the work of each school’s Reopen Community Corps — a group of school-level stakeholders at every school that “reviewed feedback from learning preference surveys, led with equity to prioritize their highest need students, and helped school leaders design a tailored reopening plan for their school in Term 3,” according to the D.C. Public Schools’ reopening website.

Each school’s plan involves some kind of in-person learning, which includes classrooms with teachers and CARE classrooms or tutoring services.

D.C. schools will be able to serve approximately 30% of their students in person, depending on staffing and classroom space, according to DCPS Reopen Strong.

Some 9,000 more students returned to in-person learning Feb. 2.

