DC health director warns of COVID-19 vaccine scam

There’s a coronavirus vaccine scam out there, and District officials want Washingtonians to be on alert.

D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt warned residents Monday not to be fooled by offers to privately purchase a vaccine dose.

Vaccines and vaccine providers have to be vetted and approved by D.C.’s Department of Health.

“And the only places you can get a vaccine are through hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices and authorized on-site clinics by an enrolled and approved provider,” Nesbitt said.

“There are no off-site sales of vaccines, no one will have to purchase a vaccine for price and have it administered by anyone who considers themselves a health care provider or otherwise.”

She urged people who have seen the scam or who have been contacted and offered to purchase a vaccine to call D.C. police at 202-727-4159.

“We want to ensure that all of our residents have equitable access to vaccines in the District of Columbia. And we like to have all scams reported,” Nesbitt said.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

DC coronavirus numbers

The District reported 136 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total to 37,008.

Three more residents died. The death toll stands at 916.

Track D.C.’s coronavirus data online.

Below are maps of cases by ward and neighborhood.