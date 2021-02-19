CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Basilica to resume Saturday…

Basilica to resume Saturday afternoon in-person mass

Rick Massimo

February 19, 2021, 12:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception said on Friday that for the first time in almost a year, in-person, Saturday-afternoon masses would resume, starting Feb. 20.

The 4:30 p.m. service on Saturday is the first in-person Sunday Vigil mass since March 15, 2020, the Basilica said in a statement.

“The staff of the National Shrine felt that the season of Lent would be the appropriate time to resume the Sunday Vigil Mass. We hope that the addition of this Mass will provide the faithful of the Washington metropolitan area yet another opportunity to participate at Mass in person,” said Monsignor Walter Rossi, the rector of the Basilica, in the statement.

As with Sunday services, the attendance limit is 250, and advance registration is required. You can sign up at the Shrine’s website.

In-person services are also offered Sundays at 9 a.m., noon and 4:30 p.m. in English and 2:30 p.m. in Spanish. The noon mass is still streamed on the Shrine’s site.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Three years later, Vice Adm. Norton leaves DISA in a much better place

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

Senate to get on the IT modernization bandwagon?

DoD stands up 90 day commission on sexual assault, with several interim steps

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up