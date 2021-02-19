Basilica to resume Saturday afternoon in-person mass

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception said in-person, Saturday-afternoon masses would resume Feb. 20.

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception said on Friday that for the first time in almost a year, in-person, Saturday-afternoon masses would resume, starting Feb. 20.

The 4:30 p.m. service on Saturday is the first in-person Sunday Vigil mass since March 15, 2020, the Basilica said in a statement.

“The staff of the National Shrine felt that the season of Lent would be the appropriate time to resume the Sunday Vigil Mass. We hope that the addition of this Mass will provide the faithful of the Washington metropolitan area yet another opportunity to participate at Mass in person,” said Monsignor Walter Rossi, the rector of the Basilica, in the statement.

As with Sunday services, the attendance limit is 250, and advance registration is required. You can sign up at the Shrine’s website.

In-person services are also offered Sundays at 9 a.m., noon and 4:30 p.m. in English and 2:30 p.m. in Spanish. The noon mass is still streamed on the Shrine’s site.