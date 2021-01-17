2nd Va. man arrested carrying gun, ammunition, high capacity magazine near Capitol Police HQ

D.C. police arrested a Virginia man carrying a Glock 22 pistol, three high capacity magazines and 37 hollow-tip bullets inside the restricted area of the District Sunday.

Police said 22-year-old Guy Berry, of Gordonsville, Virginia, was walking near an Exxon gas station on Massachusetts Avenue Northeast at 12:15 a.m. with the Glock clearly visible in a holster. That gas station is less than a quarter-mile from the Capitol Police headquarters.

After police stopped Berry, they determined he was not allowed to carry a firearm in D.C. and they placed him under arrest. Police said Berry was also found to be in possession of the high capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.

Berry was stopped within the perimeter of road closures in D.C. that law enforcement call the “red zone.” That restricted zone has been put in place ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration to heighten security after a siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6. left a police officer dead.

Berry was arrested about a half-mile away from the Capitol Building.

Berry has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and possession of unregistered ammunition.

He was the second man arrested. Wesley Allen Beeler, of Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested at a D.C. security checkpoint near the Capitol Building Friday with a pistol and over 500 rounds of ammunition, D.C. police said.

Below is a map of where the arrest occurred: