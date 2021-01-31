CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Police: Woman found dead on sidewalk in Southeast

Matthew Delaney

January 31, 2021, 4:19 PM

A woman was found dead due to a “severe laceration” on a sidewalk in southeast D.C. early Sunday morning.

D.C. police said they arrived at 1100 block of Bellevue Street around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday to find the woman down on the sidewalk suffering from a severe wound. Police said that the woman had no signs of life by the time they showed up.

Authorities said this is being treated as a homicide investigation.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible the homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. They can also submit an anonymous tip to the department’s “Text Tip Line” by sending a texting 50411.

Below is an area of where the woman was found:

