Joe Biden stops at Georgetown deli for bagels after first mass as president

Apparently, Joe Biden’s first mass and Sunday outing in D.C. as president would not be complete without a bagel.

After attending mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, which he frequented when he was vice president, President Biden’s motorcade made a stop at Call Your Mother, a deli in Georgetown that’s just around the block from the church.

Biden didn’t get out of the car during the stop, but a sizable crowd of several dozen people gathered at a nearby intersection to see the president.

According to the White House press pool, Hunter Biden stood at the shop’s window for several minutes to pick up the order.

In a tweet after the visit, Call Your Mother said it was “thrilled to have an admin again who will love all that DC has to offer — starting with sesame bagels!!”

What a GREAT Sunday surprise! 💗 Thrilled to have an admin again who will love all that DC has to offer — starting with sesame bagels!! Come back anytime @JoeBiden https://t.co/v7yrBrG9hC — Call Your Mother Deli (@CYM_DC) January 24, 2021

According to WTOP news partner NBC Washington, Call Your Mother declined to say what the president and his staff ordered, but said a Secret Service agent placed “a very long order.”