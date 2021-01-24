CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Joe Biden stops at…

Joe Biden stops at Georgetown deli for bagels after first mass as president

Thomas Robertson

January 24, 2021, 8:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apparently, Joe Biden’s first mass and Sunday outing in D.C. as president would not be complete without a bagel.

After attending mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, which he frequented when he was vice president, President Biden’s motorcade made a stop at Call Your Mother, a deli in Georgetown that’s just around the block from the church.

Biden didn’t get out of the car during the stop, but a sizable crowd of several dozen people gathered at a nearby intersection to see the president.

According to the White House press pool, Hunter Biden stood at the shop’s window for several minutes to pick up the order.

In a tweet after the visit, Call Your Mother said it was “thrilled to have an admin again who will love all that DC has to offer — starting with sesame bagels!!”

According to WTOP news partner NBC Washington, Call Your Mother declined to say what the president and his staff ordered, but said a Secret Service agent placed “a very long order.”

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up