DC man charged with murder of his father

D.C. police said that officers responded to a call reporting domestic violence in the 3300 block of Newark Street Northwest just after 7 a.m.

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father on Thursday, according to police.

D.C. police said that officers responded to a call reporting domestic violence in the 3300 block of Newark Street Northwest just after 7 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 54-year-old Donald Arndt, of Northwest, suffering from severe injuries inside a home. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His son, 28-year-old Christian Arndt, was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Below is a map of the area where police said the killing happened.