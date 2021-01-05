Pro-Trump protesters rally in DC ahead of Electoral College vote count

The first of multiple demonstrations supporting President Donald Trump and protesting the election results start Tuesday in D.C. Here's what you need to know.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather in Freedom Plaza for a rally on Jan. 5, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Today’s rally kicks off two days of pro-Trump events fueled by Trump’s continued claims of election fraud and a last-ditch effort to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them on Jan. 6. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Getty Images/Samuel Corum Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a rally as they protest the upcoming Electoral College vote count of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/SAUL LOEB Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a rally as they protest the upcoming Electoral College vote count of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/SAUL LOEB Supporters of President Donald Trump pose for photos at a rally as they protest the upcoming Electoral College vote count of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/SAUL LOEB Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, D.C., as they protest the upcoming Electoral College vote count on Jan. 6 of President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a rally as they protest the upcoming Electoral College vote count of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/SAUL LOEB Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a rally as they protest the upcoming Electoral College vote count of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/SAUL LOEB Supporters of President Donald Trump gather in Freedom Plaza for a rally on Jan. 5, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Today’s rally kicks off two days of pro-Trump events fueled by Trump’s continued claims of election fraud and a last-ditch effort to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them on Jan. 6. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Getty Images/Samuel Corum Members of the DC National Guard stand near a rally in Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington. Rallies in support of President Donald Trump are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP/Jacquelyn Martin People wearing hats and patches indicating they are part of Oath Keepers attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP/Jacquelyn Martin Workers build the stage on the ellipse near the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of expected rallies on Jan. 6 in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP/Jacquelyn Martin Workers build the stage on the ellipse near the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of expected rallies on Jan. 6 in support of President Donald Trump. The Thomas Jefferson Memorial can be seen in the background. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP/Jacquelyn Martin Supporter of President Donald Trump Justine Lagesse, right, from southern Illinois, carries a flag as he walks at an almost deserted street in downtown Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta People protest in downtown D.C. as thousands of pro-Trump and far-right demonstrators arrive in the city on the eve of the Electoral College vote count on Jan. 5, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images/Spencer Platt People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP/Jacquelyn Martin People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP/Jacquelyn Martin People attending a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump, look at merchandise offered for sale by a vendor. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP/Jacquelyn Martin Workers board up the glass panel windows at a downtown Washington store, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta A Metropolitan Police officer secures fencing keeping pedestrian’s out of a section of Black Lives Matter Plaza, next to a few counterprotesters, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, ahead of an expected rally in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP/Jacquelyn Martin Supporters of President Donald Trump walk with signs and flags past Black Lives Matter Plaza, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, ahead of expected rallies in support of Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP/Jacquelyn Martin A Metropolitan Police officer guards a section of Black Lives Matter Plaza that has been blocked to pedestrians, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, near the White House in Washington, ahead of expected rallies in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP/Jacquelyn Martin A sign is posted near the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in preparation for a rally on Jan. 6, the day when Congress is scheduled to meet to formally finalize the presidential election results. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP/Susan Walsh ( 1 /22) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A day before Congress is expected to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, supporters of President Donald Trump and his unproven claims of widespread election fraud rallied in downtown D.C. for the first of at least two days of protests this week.

There were six arrests Tuesday night. D.C. police arrested three men and two women; U.S. Park Police arrested one person.

Two people who were arrested are from Asheville, North Carolina, one of whom is facing several weapons charges, including carrying a pistol without a license, a D.C. police spokesperson said earlier.

Some of the arrests were on multiple charges, ranging from carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a rifle without a license, high-capacty feeding device, unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearm, assault on a police officer, simple assault, possession of a prohibited weapon (stun gun), traffic-related offense and possession of illegal fireworks, D.C. police said.

Pro-Trump protesters gathered at Freedom Plaza, where speakers railed against the 2020 election results, echoing the president’s unfounded claims of fraud.

Tuesday’s events included the “Rally to Revival,” headed by the Eighty Percent Coalition, and a smaller “static rally” with “The Silent Majority,” which also has a permit for Wednesday.

Thousands are expected to attend this week, including the far-right extremist Proud Boys, whose leader was arrested Monday shortly after he arrived in D.C. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio was released from jail, but a judge on Tuesday ordered him to leave the District and to stay away until his next court appearance. Tarrio is accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown D.C. last month.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is expected to address an all-day rally on the Ellipse, headed by the group “Women For America First.” A much larger crowd is likely, and other planned speakers include Roger Stone and Rudy Giuliani.

Here’s what you need to know.

‘We don’t want a repeat’

Though Black Lives Matter DC core organizer Anthony Lorenzo Green did not want to restrict anyone planning on counterprotesting, he did want to advise others on being aware, being vigilant and staying safe.

“We don’t want a repeat of what we saw on our streets,” Green told WTOP’s Ken Duffy, referring to the violence that erupted last month and in November.

Green said he’d like to see a stronger response from D.C. officials: “We want, across the board, a denunciation of white supremacists who plan to come to D.C., have come to D.C., in this mission to overturn a legitimate election.”

He also would like to see D.C.’s business community refuse to do business with “hate groups” intent on coming to the District to incite violence.

Green added that he did not want to see any more Black Lives Matter banners being ripped from historic Black churches and being burned with impunity.

“We definitely want to see an effort from our city and our community to really uplift the sacred Black spaces in our city and the history that comes with it, and stand in solidarity with our faith leaders who have been very forthright in calling out how so much has been allowed to go on in our city without any accountability,” Green said.

The D.C. native also took aim at pro-Trump supporters for what he saw as flouting COVID-19 pandemic protocols, such as not wearing face masks and not social distancing.

“Coronavirus has been so devastating for so many in our city, especially Black and brown communities. The last thing we need is people who are flying into our city with no mask on, with no care for the health and safety for our city, to be allowed to basically go wherever they please and basically be in everyone’s face as they were last time,” Green said.

DC’s response so far

Mayor Muriel Bowser and acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee warned those planning to attend protests not to bring guns. The National Guard was also activated in D.C. to help police.

Signs about D.C.’s gun laws have been posted throughout the downtown area.

“Anyone in violation of the posted signs, anyone in violation of District of Columbia law, will be arrested,” Contee said Monday. “So, I want to be very clear about that because we have received some information that there are individuals intent on bringing firearms into our city and that just will not be tolerated.”

He said that he wants anyone who sees someone at the rallies carrying a gun or trying to conceal a gun to call police.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement that many of the people involved “have stated that they are coming to the District to provoke residents and wreak havoc.”

“The Office of the Attorney General, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, the Council, and the Mayor will closely monitor their activities and do everything in our power to hold them accountable should they break District laws,” Racine said. “That includes illegally carrying firearms within 1,000 feet of these demonstrations, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“We will also act to ensure that those who operate businesses or live downtown — particularly our residents experiencing homelessness — do not suffer harm.”

The National Guard is assisting D.C. police starting Tuesday and “throughout the life cycle of this event,” Contee said Monday.

Reactions across the DC area

After Trump claimed on Twitter that the “Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors” as protests got underway, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., was quick to respond:

Never has and never will. https://t.co/ryYLEb4z1s — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 5, 2021

Black Lives Matter DC is calling on the District “government and business leaders stop attacks by violent Trump supporters.”

We demand city government and business leaders stop attacks by violent Trump supporters. Keep calling!!! Multiple hotels have joined us already by closing down. #BlackLivesMatter #DefendDC #COVID19 #FDT pic.twitter.com/muTk34bWX2 — Black Lives Matter DC (@DMVBlackLives) January 5, 2021

Shutdown DC protested Monday night outside Republican Sen. Josh Hawley’s Vienna, Virginia, home after he said he would object the Electoral College vote count Wednesday.

Hawley, who wasn’t home, called them “Antifa scumbags” who “threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by left-wing violence.”

Shutdown DC tweeted that they “visited Senator Hawley’s house for around 30 minutes. We sang songs, chanted and shared our stories. A small group of people delivered a copy of the Constitution to his door (with Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution dog eared for easy reference).”

We’ve gotten some media inquiries about Senator Josh Hawley’s tweets about us …

1. We are absolutely and unapologetically anti-fascists. We are perplexed that someone would use that in the pejorative and we certainly would hope that Senator Hawley also opposes fascism. https://t.co/qtCvM05sdx — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

Police have backed up the protesters’ claims that they were peaceful, and the protesters left when police explained they were violating local picketing laws, police said Tuesday.

“There were no issues, no arrests,” Master Police Officer Juan Vazquez, a spokesman for the Town of Vienna Police Department, told The Associated Press. “We didn’t think it was that big of a deal.”

Maryland’s Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich became the latest local leader to advise residents to avoid protest areas in downtown D.C. on Tuesday.

“The right to protest is a fundamental right of every American. I have personally exercised this right for decades. But this week I am joining Mayor Bowser and other regional leaders in urging our residents to avoid demonstrations by protesters supporting President Trump’s erroneous claims that the election was fraudulent. These are not ordinary times, and these will not be ordinary protests,” Elrich said in a statement.

He added, “Protest organizers and the groups they represent have shown an alarming affinity for violence. Sadly, they have not been shy about suggesting the need for violence.”

Elrich said that if pro-Trump supporters move to disrupt the tallying of votes to confirm Biden’s win over Trump, it’s a matter for police to handle.

“So, I am asking that residents not go to counterprotests and potentially put themselves in harm’s way. It’s not necessary to do that in order to protect the election’s outcome despite the president’s worst efforts to subvert the Constitution. Let Congress do its job, let the police protect Congress against whatever threats may evolve, and let’s do our part to make sure that the task confronting the police is as simple as possible. And let us hope that peace and human decency prevail at the end of the day. Please stay away, and please stay safe.”

The view in D.C.’s Freedom Plaza where Trump supporters are gathering for the March to Save America which is one of a few early bird rallies ahead of their main event(s) tomorrow. They were chanting “do not certify” when I walked through. pic.twitter.com/sML96tVr77 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 5, 2021

Elrich’s statement echoes similar statements from Bowser, the D.C. Council, Virginia’s Arlington County Board, and Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair-At-Large Phyllis Randall.

The National City Christian Church said that it will keep the church building in Thomas Circle closed, but there will be large Black Lives Matter banners that will hang from the columns on Wednesday.

“Our staff and local officials are working hard to keep our building and grounds safe. In our streets we will hear messages of hatred and exclusion, but we will reject them in the name of the Prince of Peace,” Interim Senior Minister Pastor Amy and Congregational Moderator Alan Williams said in a statement.

DC street closures, parking restrictions

Police closed a multitude of streets this week for the rallies.

The restrictions are concentrated around the White House and parts of the National Mall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

See the full list of no-parking zones and street closures here.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi, Jack Moore and Teta Alim, and The Associated Press, contributed to this report.