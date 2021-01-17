Police: woman arrested for impersonating an officer at Union Station security checkpoint

A woman was arrested at a security checkpoint near Union Station in D.C. Saturday morning claiming to be a law enforcement officer, police said.

A woman was arrested at a security checkpoint near Union Station in D.C. Saturday morning claiming to be a law enforcement officer, police said.

U.S. Capitol police officers stopped the woman around 8:45 a.m. at a security checkpoint at First Street and Columbus Circle Northeast.

The woman showed a military challenge coin and told officers she was a member of law enforcement.

As the officers continue to question her, she drove off but was later stopped at 50 Massachusetts Avenue where she was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer, failure to obey and officer and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

She was taken to the D.C. Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program for an evaluation and was later processed at the Capitol police headquarters before being taken to D.C. Central Cell Block.

This arrest comes on the heels of a Virginia man who was arrested for attempting to bring a firearm and ammunition through a security checkpoint near the Capitol Building on Friday.