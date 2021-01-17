INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Washington, DC News » Police: woman arrested for…

Police: woman arrested for impersonating an officer at Union Station security checkpoint

Zeke Hartner

January 17, 2021, 12:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman was arrested at a security checkpoint near Union Station in D.C. Saturday morning claiming to be a law enforcement officer, police said.

U.S. Capitol police officers stopped the woman around 8:45 a.m. at a security checkpoint at First Street and Columbus Circle Northeast.

The woman showed a military challenge coin and told officers she was a member of law enforcement.

As the officers continue to question her, she drove off but was later stopped at 50 Massachusetts Avenue where she was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer, failure to obey and officer and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

She was taken to the D.C. Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program for an evaluation and was later processed at the Capitol police headquarters before being taken to D.C. Central Cell Block.

This arrest comes on the heels of a Virginia man who was arrested for attempting to bring a firearm and ammunition through a security checkpoint near the Capitol Building on Friday.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up