5 shot, 1 dead, in early morning shooting in Southeast DC

Jose Umana

January 25, 2021, 8:41 PM

One person is dead and four people are injured after an early morning shooting in Southeast D.C. Monday.

D.C. police said the shooting happened inside a store just before 9 a.m. on the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, a couple of blocks from the intersection with Minnesota Avenue.

When police arrived, they found three men shot. Two men were taken to the hospital: one with injuries that were not life-threatening, the other with life-threatening injuries. The third man, Edward Wade, 22, of Southeast, was found dead and taken to the medical examiner’s office.

Two other men sought treatment at hospitals for gunshot wounds that D.C. police said were not life-threatening. One of these men, Terrance Oxner, 21, of Manassas, Virginia, was a suspect in the case, a news release from D.C. police said. Oxner has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder while armed.

Preliminary investigations show more than one shooter was involved and shots were fired inside and outside the store.

The intended target in the shooting is unclear, Acting Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Police are looking for other people of interest and a two-door Honda Accord that drove away from the scene. One person was dressed in a “very distant” neon-colored coat.

The car was last seen going southbound on 14th Street.

Police are asking anyone who has any more information to call them at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.

