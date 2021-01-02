CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
2 dead in Petworth house fire

Will Vitka | @WillVitka
and Eden Harris

January 21, 2021, 5:51 AM

Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Courtesy DC Fire and EMS
Two people are dead following a house fire in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. on Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Upshur Street NW near Georgia Avenue NW.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

A man and woman were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, officials said.

Fifty firefighters worked to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the fire broke out.

