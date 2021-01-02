2 dead in Petworth house fire

Two people are dead following a house fire in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. on Thursday morning.
Two people are dead following a house fire in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. on Thursday morning.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Upshur Street NW near Georgia Avenue NW.
D.C. Fire and EMS said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.
A man and woman were taken to the hospital, where they later died.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, officials said.
Fifty firefighters worked to put out the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Below is a map of the area where the fire broke out.
