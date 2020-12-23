Women’s group files permit application for First Amendment gathering Jan. 6

A women's group is seeking a National Park Service permit for a First Amendment gathering in January.

A women’s group is seeking a National Park Service permit for a First Amendment gathering in January.

Women for America First is planning to gather Jan. 6, and it has applied for a permit for Jan. 5-7 for Freedom Plaza and the Lincoln Memorial. The group originally filed for Jan. 22-23 but has amended the dates for earlier in January.

The group said that anyone who opposes conservatives, President Donald Trump’s supporters and Republicans might seek to disrupt the demonstration.

It expects some 5,000 participants for each park area to be used, according to the permit application.

The planned event would come weeks after a December gathering in downtown D.C. that protested the results of the November presidential election.

The congressional joint session to count electoral votes is also scheduled for Jan. 6. It is generally a routine, ceremonious affair.

But Trump’s repeated, baseless efforts to challenge Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory will bring more attention than usual to the Jan. 6 joint session of the Senate and the House, The Associated Press reported.

The congressional count is the final step in reaffirming Biden’s presidential win. The meeting is required by the U.S. Constitution.