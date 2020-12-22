HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather | DC-area grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Woman hurt in shooting on I-295 in DC

Fonda Mwangi

December 22, 2020, 7:57 PM

A woman was shot on Interstate 295 in Northeast D.C., police said.

It happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on the southbound main lanes near Eastern Avenue.

D.C. police said the woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrest have been made and police are investigating the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

