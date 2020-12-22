Woman hurt in shooting on I-295 in DC

A woman was shot on Interstate 295 in Northeast D.C.

It happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. on the southbound main lanes near Eastern Avenue.

D.C. police said the woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrest have been made and police are investigating the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.