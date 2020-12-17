CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Washington, DC News » Washington Monument closes due…

Washington Monument closes due to COVID-19 exposure among staff

Zeke Hartner

December 17, 2020, 9:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The interior of the Washington Monument will be temporarily closed to visitors beginning Friday due to a reduction in workforce from exposure to the coronavirus, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The park service said the monument could not be operated safely after accounting for the staffing shortage.

The monument reopened in October of this year after a six-month hiatus due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

A spokesman for the National Park Service said at the time that the reopening would be dependent on health metrics remaining above a certain threshold and that they were prepared to shut it down again.

The Park Service did not give a timeline for the monument to reopen, saying, “NPS is working to staff the Washington Monument at the appropriate levels to maintain the safety of its operations for visitors and employees.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up