CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » Washington, DC News » Historic Black church in…

Historic Black church in DC sees opportunity in the burning of Black Lives Matter signs

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

December 18, 2020, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Conversations about historic Black churches being targeted by the Proud Boys group last weekend in D.C. remain in the spotlight.

Police called the burning of Black Lives Matter signs potential hate crimes, but that’s not the priority for some parishioners. Reverend William H. Lamar IV, Pastor of the Metropolitan AME Church of D.C., said his parishioners’ primary concern is not the sign burning.

“Were there any people harmed? And the answer is no. Was there damage to our historical building? No,” Lamar said.

Appearing on D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine’s virtual #Take30 program, Lamar said his church members’ priorities were clear.

“We do not want this to be about a sign coming down,” Lamar said while describing people within the church’s community as resilient and faithful. “We want a clear message sent to the city, the nation and the world about the work that we do.”

He detailed the social justice goals of his parish and some of the work they do to help people held captive by poverty.

“We want this to be ultimately about the work of universal health care being waged, we want this to be the work of human beings retiring with dignity, and we want this to be about the dismantling of the prison industrial complex,” Lamar said.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up