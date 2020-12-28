Only two Washington locations on list of approved NBA dining from league

Only two Washington locations among NBA-approved dining spots originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The nighttime dining experience is an…

The nighttime dining experience is an essential part of NBA road trips, with players developing their favorite eateries and diners in various cities over the course of their professional careers.

Of course, in the COVID-19 pandemic era, NBA road trips look a little different. Social distancing guidelines are being enforced both across the country and around the league itself, and players’ nighttime options are drastically reduced in the name of public safety.

The NBA released a list of approved dining options in each NBA city based on safety measures taken. Teams visiting the Wizards have just two options when in the nation’s capital, according to ESPN+.

Zaytinya

Zaytinya is a Mediterranean-style restaurant located in Penn Quarter. Celebrity Chef Jose Andres oversees the restaurant and has overseen its rise into one of the more popular dining locations in the city.

RPM Italian

RPM Italian is a high-end restaurant found in the Mount Vernon district. Known for its pasta, steak and fish, RPM Italian is one of the classiest restaurant settings in the Washington, D.C. area.

This may seem like a small number of acceptable restaurants, but these locations have to undergo extra safety precautions, including separate outdoor dining areas and the usual mask and social-distancing restrictions.

Life as an NBA player in 2020-21 may be slightly different from usual, but for at least these two locations, players can still enjoy a team-bonding meal ahead of a big game in Washington.