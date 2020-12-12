DC police locate SUV believed to be connected to shooting of Carmelo Duncan

D.C. police said Saturday they have recovered the SUV believed to be connected to the shooting of Carmelo Duncan last week.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported the car was found in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Duncan, a 1-year-old boy, was shot and killed Dec. 2 while riding in a car with his dad in Southeast D.C., police said.

A suspect has not yet been arrested.

On Thursday, police said they were searching for a dark-colored BMW with temporary tags reading G51179 in connection with the incident.

Duncan was recently remembered at a vigil held in his honor, featuring the families of other young D.C. residents who have died as a result of gun violence in the city.

A $60,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous tips can be sent to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text message to 50411.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.