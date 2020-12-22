HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Bowser to name Contee new DC police chief

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 22, 2020, 6:51 AM

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected Tuesday to name Robert Contee as the District’s new police chief.

The announcement is expected at a news conference, as first reported by The Washington Post. The paper interviewed Contee ahead of the announcement.

Bowser is also expected to say that the director of D.C.’s 911 call center is stepping down. NBC Washington reports Office of Unified Communications Director Karima Holmes is the third person on Bowser’s public safety team to leave in recent months.

The call center has been under fire over D.C. Fire and EMS crews being dispatched to wrong or nonexistent addresses.

In the police department, Contee, 48, has been serving as the assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau since 2018.

He joined the department as a cadet in 1989.

Contee takes the reins now that outgoing D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham has been named police chief in Prince William County, Virginia.

The D.C. Council member Charles Allen has laid out his expectations for the next chief, saying it is a “critical moment for policing, public safety and justice across the country” and the District.

“The nation is changing, and law enforcement in the District — and what we expect from a chief of police — must evolve, as well,” Allen said.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

