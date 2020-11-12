Road closures announced ahead of Trump caravan demonstration in DC

Police announced parking restrictions and potential road closures in D.C. in connection with demonstrations planned Saturday by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Who’s demonstrating?

Many of the groups appear to be planning the demonstration online, and the event has been referred to by different names.

DCist reports it has been called the Million MAGA March, the March for Trump, or Stop the Steal DC.

Info Wars’ Alex Jones announced Monday about a Stop the Steal Caravan that will go from Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and D.C. The caravan is expected to arrive in D.C. on Friday and meet up with Jones on Saturday.

Jones said his group will have a battle tank.

“We’re ready. We know what’s coming,” Jones said in his show.

Other groups reported showing up include Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Proud Boys, white nationalists and neo-Nazis, Politico reported.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green has been monitoring the plans for the protest, and he said that while the rhetoric on social media is certainly very heated, some followers appear doubtful about coming to D.C.

“There are not a lot of people biting on this; there are a lot of people following them on social media. But there are a lot of people that are doubtful about the wisdom of coming here to do this,” Green said.

Federal, state and local law enforcement and organizations that have protested against Trump are monitoring the groups planning to converge in D.C. Saturday, and Green said something similar to the fatal clash between white nationalists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 is “not likely to happen” in D.C.

“In part because authorities here are so well-prepared and have that knowledge under their belt. And … you can’t carry guns in D.C. … I’m pretty sure that any organizers are making it very clear to people who come to D.C., ‘Do not bring a gun.’ Other weapons maybe, but it’s not likely that this is going to turn into that,” Green said.

In addition, Green said there’s going to be some resistance, as there are a lot of people already in D.C. who are celebrating the election.

In 2018, protesters outnumbered a group of white nationalists during the second Unite the Right Rally in D.C.

Federal law enforcement Green has spoken to said they do not expect much of a showing from these groups or from any other group that may be legitimately associated with white supremacist activities.

“One of the things that (the protesters) pointed out is, ‘Yes, we normally go out, and we raise a lot of cane about the Second Amendment, but what we should do this is, what these groups are saying, ‘We should go to Washington to exercise our First Amendment right, which is the right to peaceably assemble,” Green said.

Road closures

From Thursday, 6 p.m. to Sunday, 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking.”

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

I Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

17th Street from I Street to K Street NW (east side of Franklin Square)

The following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” on Friday at 2 p.m. to Sunday, 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 18th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 18th Street NW

I Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

I Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street NW

H Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

H Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street NW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (east side of McPherson Square)

16th Street from K Street to O Street

17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (west side of Farragut Square)

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to K Street NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

On Saturday the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. D.C. police that if it is deemed to be safe, vehicles will be allowed to enter the area for essential business or traveling to and from their residences.

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 18th Street NW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive SW

K Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

I Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

H Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

G Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

G Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street, NW

F Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

F Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

E Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

D Street from 5th Street NW to 9th Street NW

D Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

C Street from 3rd Street NW to 6th Street NW

C Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street NW

Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

4th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW

5th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

16th Street from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

12th Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel

D.C. police said they are not expecting street closures on Friday or Sunday, but there may be intermittent closures in the downtown area.