CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Protesters fill Black Lives…

Protesters fill Black Lives Matter Plaza with new artwork, signs

Jack Pointer

November 17, 2020, 8:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Signs and artwork are shown on Lafayette Square fencing in this Oct. 9 file photo. The area around Black Lives Matter Plaza has become a gallery of sorts for signs and protest-inspired artwork. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Ever since the two blocks of 16th Street between K and H streets Northwest were re-christened “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” the area has taken on special significance in the movement against police brutality and systemic racism.

It has also become a gallery of sorts for signs and protest-inspired artwork, especially on the fencing erected around Lafayette Square.

This past weekend’s “Million MAGA March” meant another instance of it all being torn down.

But on Monday, protesters began what they have done time and again in the tumultuous months following the killing of George Floyd: fill the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza with new signs and artwork.

It’s dubbed the “Art Build,” and continued into Tuesday.

A coalition of groups including Shutdown DC, the Good Trouble Co-Op and Spaces in Action took part in the event.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Art News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

Agencies want to better leverage public-private partnerships for IoT

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up