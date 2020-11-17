Protesters fill Black Lives Matter Plaza with new artwork, signs

On Monday, protesters began what they have done time and again in the tumultuous months following the killing of George Floyd: fill the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza with new signs and artwork.

Ever since the two blocks of 16th Street between K and H streets Northwest were re-christened “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” the area has taken on special significance in the movement against police brutality and systemic racism.

It has also become a gallery of sorts for signs and protest-inspired artwork, especially on the fencing erected around Lafayette Square.

This past weekend’s “Million MAGA March” meant another instance of it all being torn down.

Mask-less women arrived near the White House this a.m. to tear down signs put up during earlier protests. The signs condemn racism, honor those killed by police and say things like “Black Lives Matter.” Other folks, in masks, are trying to protect the wall. pic.twitter.com/vJwVD3u7sN — Lauren Lumpkin (@laurenmlumpkin) November 15, 2020

It’s dubbed the “Art Build,” and continued into Tuesday.

A coalition of groups including Shutdown DC, the Good Trouble Co-Op and Spaces in Action took part in the event.