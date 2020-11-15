Police arrest DC man in firework attack after Million MAGA March

A Northeast D.C. man was arrested in an assault that happened shortly after the "Million MAGA March" on Saturday, during which a counter protester was videoed throwing a firework at Trump supporters eating outside a restaurant.

Our news partners at NBC4 reported three Trump supporters were eating outside P.J. Clarke’s at 1600 K Street NW after the MAGA rally outside the Supreme Court. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, video appears to show a counter protester throwing a firework at the Trump supporters

BREAKING 3 Trump supporters are eating outside at a restaurant, 2 blocks from the White House. 16th & K St. A large group confronts them. Someone throws what appears to be fireworks. Moments later, police push back a crowd that wants to confront Trump supporters: @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/B8NDOTE0MJ — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 14, 2020

D.C. police announced Sunday 26-year-old Javien Dawson was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Police said Dawson threw “a commercial grade firework at several victims,” fled the scene, but was apprehended by responding officers.

At least 20 people were arrested in nighttime clashes Saturday, and one person was stabbed.