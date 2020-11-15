CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Police arrest DC man…

Police arrest DC man in firework attack after Million MAGA March

Thomas Robertson

November 15, 2020, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Northeast D.C. man was arrested in an assault that happened shortly after the “Million MAGA March” on Saturday, during which a counter protester was videoed throwing a firework at Trump supporters eating outside a restaurant.

Our news partners at NBC4 reported three Trump supporters were eating outside P.J. Clarke’s at 1600 K Street NW after the MAGA rally outside the Supreme Court. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, video appears to show a counter protester throwing a firework at the Trump supporters

D.C. police announced Sunday 26-year-old Javien Dawson was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Police said Dawson threw “a commercial grade firework at several victims,” fled the scene, but was apprehended by responding officers.

At least 20 people were arrested in nighttime clashes Saturday, and one person was stabbed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies cut official time by 28% in 2019, per latest OPM data

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

DoD wants industry's help in taking out space trash

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up