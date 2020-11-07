Man dead in shooting near Georgetown waterfront

One person is dead after a shooting around 3:15 a.m. on K Street and Wisconsin Avenue Northwest near D.C.'s Georgetown Waterfront, police said.

One person is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Saturday morning.

D.C. police said the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. on K Street and Wisconsin Avenue near the Georgetown Waterfront.

Responders on the scene found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died on the scene, according to police.

Police said they are unsure of the cause of the shooting and there is not a suspect.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this case can call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or they may choose to submit anonymous information to the D.C. police text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

