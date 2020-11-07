DC man shot dead near Northeast recreation center

Demetrius Jones, 41, of Northeast, was found at approximately 10:44 a.m. in the in the 1700 block of Gales Street by officers, police said.

A District man is dead after being shot multiple times in Northeast on Friday morning, according to D.C. police.

Jones was transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to a hospital where he died after “all life-saving efforts failed,” according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, which happened near the Rosedale Recreation Center.

D.C. police said it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the city.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or they may choose to submit anonymous information to the D.C. police text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

A map of the area is below.