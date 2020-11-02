2 injured in car crash into statue at DC’s Lincoln Park

U.S. Park Police said they responded to a car crash at Lincoln Park on Capitol Hill, that sent the occupants of the vehicle to a hospital in "serious condition." One of the occupants had to be freed from the wreckage by members of D.C. Fire and EMS.
Two people were injured early Thursday morning when a car crashed into a statue at a park in Northeast D.C.
U.S. Park Police said they responded to a car crash at Lincoln Park on Capitol Hill that sent the occupants of the vehicle to a hospital in what they described as “serious condition.” One of the occupants had to be freed from the wreckage by members of D.C. Fire and EMS.
The WTOP Traffic Center first reported the rollover crash at about 5:40 a.m.