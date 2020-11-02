2 injured in car crash into statue at DC’s Lincoln Park

U.S. Park Police said they responded to a car crash at Lincoln Park on Capitol Hill, that sent the occupants of the vehicle to a hospital in "serious condition." One of the occupants had to be freed from the wreckage by members of D.C. Fire and EMS.

Two people were injured early Thursday morning when a car crashed into a statue at a park in Northeast D.C.

The WTOP Traffic Center first reported the rollover crash at about 5:40 a.m.

The car struck the Emancipation Memorial, also known as Freedman’s Memorial, a statue that portrays President Abraham Lincoln standing over a freed slave. The statue received renewed scrutiny over the summer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and no information was immediately available on the damage done to the statue.

A map of the scene is below.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.