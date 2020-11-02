HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
2 injured in car crash into statue at DC’s Lincoln Park

Matt Small
and Reada Kessler

November 26, 2020, 8:49 AM

Members of D.C. Fire and EMS are seen examining the wreckage of a car that flipped and hit a statue in D.C.’s Lincoln Park early Thursday morning. (Courtesy Tyrone Skeen via WTOP Traffic’s Facebook group)

Courtesy Tyrone Skeen via WTOP Traffic's Facebook group
A vehicle that flipped and hit a statue in D.C.’s Lincoln Park is seen resting on its side as a members of D.C. Fire and EMS examine the wreckage early Thursday morning. (Courtesy Tyrone Skeen via WTOP Traffic’s Facebook group)

Courtesy Tyrone Skeen via WTOP Traffic's Facebook group
Another view of the vehicle that flipped and hit a statue in D.C.’s Lincoln Park early Thursday morning. (Courtesy Tyrone Skeen via WTOP Traffic’s Facebook group)

Courtesy Tyrone Skeen via WTOP Traffic's Facebook group
Two people were injured early Thursday morning when a car crashed into a statue at a park in Northeast D.C.

U.S. Park Police said they responded to a car crash at Lincoln Park on Capitol Hill that sent the occupants of the vehicle to a hospital in what they described as “serious condition.” One of the occupants had to be freed from the wreckage by members of D.C. Fire and EMS.

The WTOP Traffic Center first reported the rollover crash at about 5:40 a.m.

The car struck the Emancipation Memorial, also known as Freedman’s Memorial, a statue that portrays President Abraham Lincoln standing over a freed slave. The statue received renewed scrutiny over the summer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and no information was immediately available on the damage done to the statue.

A map of the scene is below.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

 

