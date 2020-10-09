CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. advises against trick-or-treating | Hidden WH staff face elevated virus risk | Latest test results in DC region
Window washer at DC convention center critically injured in fall

Jack Moore

October 9, 2020, 11:56 AM

A window washer inside D.C.’s Walter E. Washington Convention Center was critically injured in a fall Friday morning.

The man fell about 30 feet and landed on a ledge inside the convention center, D.C. Fire and EMS department said. The fall happened around 10:30 a.m.

Rescue crews lowered the man to the ground using a rope system.

The man has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report. 

