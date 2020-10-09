Window washer at DC convention center critically injured in fall

A window washer inside D.C.'s Walter E. Washington Convention Center was critically injured Friday morning in a fall.

The man fell about 30 feet and landed on a ledge inside the convention center, D.C. Fire and EMS department said. The fall happened around 10:30 a.m.

Rescue crews lowered the man to the ground using a rope system.

The man has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Update hi-angle rescue DC Convention Center 801 Mt. Vernon Square NW. #DCsBravest have lowered the patient using stokes rescue basket and rope system. Adult male patient will be transported with critical life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/q1fLQsWHwT — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 9, 2020

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.