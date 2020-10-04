DC nonprofit’s 30th anniversary event seeks to help homeless youth

A local non-profit aimed at helping end the cycle of youth homelessness hopes to raise more funds for their 30th anniversary.

StandUp and Move for Kids, the virtual “move-a-thon” to raise funds for area homeless youth runs from Oct. 8 – 12.

Kelsey Sicard, the Director of Outreach Development with the D.C. chapter of Stand Up for Kids, said the move-a-thon has raised $40,000 so far, and the District’s chapter is looking to raise even more.

“You get to choose your distance — whether it’s a mile or a 5K, a 10K or a half marathon,” Sicard said. “You can also choose to walk, to wheel, to bike, we even have some rollerbladers.”

You’ll even get some cool swag made by the children at the center when you sign up.

Sicard said the center provides health screenings and meals, while their street outreach team delivers packages of personal protective equipment and hygiene packs to about 100 area homeless youth every week.

If you are looking to help out, Sicard said the center always welcomes new volunteers.