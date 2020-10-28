Boy shot in leg and hand in DC

A D.C. boy is recovering from being shot multiple times. It's unclear what the circumstances were that led to the shooting.

D.C. police said they found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and hand at 3:40 a.m. on 43rd Street in Northeast.

It’s unclear what the circumstances were that led to the shooting.

The boy, whose age is not yet released, is recovering at a hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate.