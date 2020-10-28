ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Boy shot in leg and hand in DC

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

October 28, 2020, 11:18 AM

A D.C. boy is recovering from being shot multiple times.

D.C. police said they found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and hand at 3:40 a.m. on 43rd Street in Northeast.

It’s unclear what the circumstances were that led to the shooting.

The boy, whose age is not yet released, is recovering at a hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate.

